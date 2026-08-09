Provo River Days is a new, multi-site, community-driven festival celebrating and protecting the Provo River watershed on Saturday September 12th starting at 10:00 a.m. at Jordanelle State Park, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Deer Creek State Park, and Vivian Park. The event includes hands-on activities for families, students, outdoor enthusiasts, and longtime residents.

Through hands-on activities, education, and community partnerships, the festival connects people to the river from its headwaters in the Uintas to the communities that depend on it to live and thrive.

On September 12, families, students, outdoor enthusiasts, and lifelong locals can explore the river at four unique sites, each offering its own hands-on activities and lessons about the watershed we all share.

All ages. All along the river. One shared goal: protecting the Provo River for generations to come.

Each Provo River Days event site offers its own themed activities — come to one, or make a day of visiting them all! Find us at:

* Jordanelle State Park/Wasatch Mountain Institute

* Wasatch Mountain State Park

* Deer Creek State Park

* Vivian Park