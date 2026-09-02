PUBLICHEALTH2027 – Global Summit on Public Health and Preventive Medicine will be held on August 18–19, 2027, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, bringing together an international community of researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, academics, industry leaders and innovators committed to advancing global public health.

As global health challenges continue to evolve, PUBLICHEALTH2027 provides a premier platform for sharing innovative research, evidence-based practices, and emerging technologies in public health. The summit fosters interdisciplinary collaboration, scientific exchange, and international partnerships to advance disease prevention and improve population health worldwide.

Participants will engage in keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking events. The conference offers an excellent platform to showcase research, exchange ideas with global experts, foster international collaborations, and explore emerging trends shaping the future of public health.

Whether you are an academic researcher, clinician, public health practitioner, government representative, healthcare executive, student, or industry professional, PUBLICHEALTH2027 offers a valuable forum to expand your professional network, gain new insights and contribute to scientific progress.

Join us in the historic city of Edinburgh for two inspiring days dedicated to advancing innovation, promoting preventive healthcare and building healthier, more resilient communities worldwide.

We look forward to welcoming you to PUBLICHEALTH2027, where global expertise meets innovative solutions for a healthier future.

Warm regards,

Sailaja | Conference Secretary

PUBLICHEALTH2027