Reading Series 1: "The Wooden Heart
Reading Series 1: "The Wooden Heart
The reading series in the Black Box theater of the Fine Arts Center on the USU campus Will do "The Wooden Heart" on September 18th Saturday, September 19th at 7:40 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 1:00 p.m.
"The Wooden Heart" by Adam Szymkowicz, Directed by Katie Ludlow
“Mitch wants to be a carpenter. Heather wants to be a woodcarver. The wolf wants to be an intellectual. Ruby wants to escape the wolf. The woodcutter wants to escape the narrator. A fable-inspired play about love and wood and finding your purpose.” -Theatrical Rights Worldwide
Ages 6 and up are welcome
Black Box Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
USU Department of Theatre Arts
(435) 797-0085
Artist Group Info
Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Black Box Theatre
600 N E 1150 NLogan, Utah 84321