Reading Series 1: "The Wooden Heart

The reading series in the Black Box theater of the Fine Arts Center on the USU campus Will do "The Wooden Heart" on September 18th Saturday, September 19th at 7:40 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

"The Wooden Heart" by Adam Szymkowicz, Directed by Katie Ludlow

“Mitch wants to be a carpenter. Heather wants to be a woodcarver. The wolf wants to be an intellectual. Ruby wants to escape the wolf. The woodcutter wants to escape the narrator. A fable-inspired play about love and wood and finding your purpose.” -Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Ages 6 and up are welcome