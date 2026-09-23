Reading Series 2: "Lost Girl"

The play "Lost Girl" inside the black box theater in the chase fine Arts Center on the USU campus in Logan Friday October 23rd and Saturday October 24th at 7:30 p.m.

by Kimberly Belflower, Directed by Amanda Dawson

"Long after returning from Neverland, Wendy decides that she must find Peter in order to reclaim her kiss and move on with her life. Along the way, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone. A coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss, Lost Girl continues the story of J.M. Barrie’s beloved character – the girl who had to grow up." (https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/64250/lost-girl)

Ages 6 and up welcome