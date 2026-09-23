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Reading Series 2: "Lost Girl"

Reading Series 2: "Lost Girl"

The play"Lost Girl" will be read on October 24th in the Chase fine Arts Center black box theater at 7:30 p.m.

by Kimberly Belflower, Directed by Amanda Dawson
"Long after returning from Neverland, Wendy decides that she must find Peter in order to reclaim her kiss and move on with her life. Along the way, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone. A coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss, Lost Girl continues the story of J.M. Barrie’s beloved character – the girl who had to grow up." (https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/64250/lost-girl)

Ages 6 and up welcome

Black Box Theatre
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Utah State University
usu.edu
Black Box Theatre
600 N E 1150 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
ticketscc@usu.edu