Rooted in Resilience: RRC Holiday Giving Campaign

The Rape Recovery Center (RRC) in Salt Lake City invites the community to participate in our 2026 Holiday Giving Campaign, Rooted in Resilience, running November 1 through December 31.

This holiday season, help plant the seeds of safety, healing, and hope. The Rape Recovery Center (RRC) invites the community to participate in our 2026 Holiday Giving Campaign, Rooted in Resilience, running November 1 through December 31.

Resilience doesn't happen in isolation. It grows through safety, support, healing, and community. Your generosity helps RRC provide free, confidential services to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones throughout Salt Lake and Tooele Counties. Every gift helps ensure survivors can access advocacy, counseling, crisis support, and resources at no cost.

Join us in creating a community where every survivor has the opportunity to heal and thrive. Make a gift and learn more at https://givebutter.com/c/hg26.