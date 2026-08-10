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Salt Lake Acting Company: The Gaslight Zone

Salt Lake Acting Company: The Gaslight Zone

Salt Lake Acting Company's summer musical sature show "The Gaslight Zone" runs through August 16th. Showtims are at 7:30 p.m. on weeknights and Saturdays. Sunday has two showings, at 1:00 p.m. and at 6:00 p.m.

Salt Lake Acting Company
$45-$55
01:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Salt Lake Acting Company
801 -363-7522
Https://saltlakeactingcompany.org
Salt Lake Acting Company
168 West 500 North
Salt Lake City, Utah 84103
801-363-7522
Https://saltlakeactingcompany.org