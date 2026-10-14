Science Unwrapped - Physics of Ballet

Inquiring minds of all ages are invited to Science Unwrapped at USU, the public STEM outreach program of USU's College of Arts and Sciences. The evening is on October 16th from 7PM to 8:30PM at the Eccles Science Learning Center Auditorium in ESLC 130 with a brief talk, followed by hands-on learning activities and refreshments in Logan at the ESLC atrium. Featured speakers are Dr. Tonya Triplett, principal lecturer, USU Department of Physics and professional ballet dancer, educator and choreographer Becky Erickson.