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Science Unwrapped - Uncreated: Being Human in the Age of AI

Science Unwrapped - Uncreated: Being Human in the Age of AI

Science Unwrapped invites inquiring minds of all ages to the Eccles Science Learning Center Auditorium on Friday Nov. 13, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. for a talk and activities on being human in the age of AI.

Inquiring minds of all ages are invited to Science Unwrapped at USU, the public STEM outreach program of USU's College of Arts and Sciences. Admission is free. The evening begins at 7 p.m. in ESLC 130 with a brief talk, followed by hands-on learning activities and refreshments in the ESLC atrium. Featured speaker for Nov. 13 is visual artist and game designer Jordan Leary.

ESLC 130 Eccles Science Learning Center, USU
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
ESLC 130 Eccles Science Learning Center, USU
480 East Champ Ave
Logan, Utah 84322
YouTube: https://youtu.be/LZKua4uu-e0