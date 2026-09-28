The public is invited toScienceFest at NHMU in Logan November 7–8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

From Agronomy to Zoology, science encompasses a remarkable range of disciplines and careers that shape our world and influence our daily lives. Join us for ScienceFest at NHMU, November 7–8, as we celebrate the people, discoveries, and innovations driving scientific advancement right here in Utah. Designed for the science-curious and lifelong enthusiasts alike, this family-friendly event will ignite curiosity, inspire learning, and showcase the many ways science connects us all.

Participate in:

Exciting science demonstrations

Meet-and-greet opportunities with scientists conducting cutting-edge research

Hands-on activities for kids and families

Science lectures featuring stories of discovery, perseverance, and innovation

Citizen science opportunities

In-depth paid workshops for deeper scientific exploration