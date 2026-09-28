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ScienceFest

ScienceFest

The public is invited toScienceFest at NHMU in Logan November 7–8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
From Agronomy to Zoology, science encompasses a remarkable range of disciplines and careers that shape our world and influence our daily lives. Join us for ScienceFest at NHMU, November 7–8, as we celebrate the people, discoveries, and innovations driving scientific advancement right here in Utah. Designed for the science-curious and lifelong enthusiasts alike, this family-friendly event will ignite curiosity, inspire learning, and showcase the many ways science connects us all.

Participate in:
Exciting science demonstrations
Meet-and-greet opportunities with scientists conducting cutting-edge research
Hands-on activities for kids and families
Science lectures featuring stories of discovery, perseverance, and innovation
Citizen science opportunities
In-depth paid workshops for deeper scientific exploration

Natural History Museum of Utah
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu
https://nhmu.utah.edu/