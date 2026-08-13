Scouts BSA Troop 1, Logan, Utah presents "EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT"

Scout Troop 1 in Logan presents EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5-8 PM at the

Cache County Fairgrounds Bowery. The event features scout games, Archery, fire making, a climbing wall, and food

450 S. 500 W., Logan, UT 84321

Enjoy: Scout Games, Climbing Wall, Archery, Survivor Fire Making, Free Food !

For more information on Troop 1 Logan, Utah

Visit: https://troop1utah.weebly.com/

