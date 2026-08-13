Scouts BSA Troop 1, Logan, Utah presents "EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT"
Scouts BSA Troop 1, Logan, Utah presents "EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT"
Scout Troop 1 in Logan presents EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5-8 PM at the
Cache County Fairgrounds Bowery. The event features scout games, Archery, fire making, a climbing wall, and food
450 S. 500 W., Logan, UT 84321
Enjoy: Scout Games, Climbing Wall, Archery, Survivor Fire Making, Free Food !
For more information on Troop 1 Logan, Utah
Visit: https://troop1utah.weebly.com/
EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Scouts BSA Troop 1, Logan, UT
8159012722
stu7500@gmail.com
EPIC FAMILY FUN NIGHT
450 S. 500 W.Logan, Utah 84321
8159012722
stu7500@gmail.com