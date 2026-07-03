Second Chance Dance 2026 I WasteLess Solutions

The Second Chance Dance is on Monday August 17th in the Murray Armory, presented by WasteLess Solutions. The dance is in support of the movement to feed more people, waste less food, and protect the planet and begins at 6:00 p.m.

Support the movement to feed more people, waste less food, and protect the planet!

Join WasteLess Solutions for our 5th Annual Second Chance Dance. A fundraiser where sustainability meets celebration. Since 2018, we have rescued over 3.5 million pounds of food from reaching Utah landfills, and this event is your chance to help us continue that mission.

Step into the Murray Armory for an evening dedicated to showing that surplus food should never go to waste. This event features:

Utah's top chefs will compete for the "Second Chance Dance People’s Choice Award" and a "Judges Choice Award" creating beautiful small plates using high-quality rescued ingredients.

Enjoy music, drinks, and games (you'll learn about food waste while playing!)

In the spirit of the "second chance" theme, the attire is wear your best thrifted or vintage clothing.

In Utah, 600,000 tons of food are wasted every year, while 445,000 individuals face food insecurity. Beyond the social impact, food rotting in landfills releases methane gas, a greenhouse gas 80x more potent than carbon dioxide. By attending, you are supporting a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to a sustainable and more food-secure Utah.

Date: August 17th

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Murray Armory

2026 Chef Lineup:

Alex Malmborg - Park City Mountain

Anny Sooksri - Tea Rose Diner, Chabaar Beyond Thai, FAV Bistro, and Uncle Jeffi’s

Jason Sanders - Publik Kitchen/Coffee

Kevin Hee - Montage Deer Valley

Travis Herbert - Felt Bar & Eatery

Rogelio Barriento Magana - Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Stacy House - Millcreek Pizza House

Jonathan Soto - Millcreek Pizza House

Come have FUN and raise FUNDS to help us protect our planet and its beautiful places!

This event is 21+, all attendees must bring their ID.

Check out how last year went: https://youtu.be/AxIXcs7f6NQ