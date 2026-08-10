Seeking Stories: Blood Type Tattoos

Bioethics for the People is seeking people with blood-type tattoos to share their stories for an upcoming podcast episode.

We’re collecting first-hand stories from people affected by Operation Tat-Type, a Cold War civil-defense program (1950–1953) that blood-typed and tattooed thousands of American civilians with their blood type; including elementary school children. The program moved through everyday civic life—schools, churches, county fairs, Rotary Clubs—reaching communities across Michigan, Indiana, Utah, and beyond.

If you, or someone in your family, carries a blood-type tattoo from the early 1950s, we want to hear what it meant then and what it means now. Your memories help surface a history that lived quietly on people’s bodies.

If this is you, please share your story through the open submission form.

https://www.bioethicsforthepeople.com/inked-submissions