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Semester with the Odyssey

Semester with the Odyssey

Semester with the Odyssey is a book club of faculty, staff, students, and Community members — meeting Thursday October 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Heravi Peace institute on the USU campus.

With the popularity of Christopher Nolan's film adaption, Homer's Odyssey has gained new popularity and controversy. This book club will bring together faculty, staff, students, and community members to read the original work and discuss its many themes and meanings. At the end of the semester, we will then hold a screening of the film to discuss the ways in which Homer's story continues to live and be adapted for new audiences.

Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center Room 201
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center Room 201
USU Logan Campus
Logan, Utah