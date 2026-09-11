Semester with the Odyssey is a book club of faculty, staff, students, and Community members — meeting Thursday November 5th at 5:30 p.m. in the Heravi Peace institute on the USU campus.

With the popularity of Christopher Nolan's film adaption, Homer's Odyssey has gained new popularity and controversy. This book club will bring together faculty, staff, students, and community members to read the original work and discuss its many themes and meanings. At the end of the semester, we will then hold a screening of the film to discuss the ways in which Homer's story continues to live and be adapted for new audiences.