USU Theater Arts presents "She Loves Me" at the Utah theater November 13th through November 21st. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with 1:00 matinees on Saturdays.

Book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

"Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!” - Music Theatre International

Ages 6 and up welcome

When

Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 14, 1:00 PM, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, November 17, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 18, 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 19, 7:30 PM

Friday, November 20, 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 21, 1:00 PM

Where: Utah Theatre (18 W Center St, Logan, UT 84321)