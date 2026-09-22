Sky View High School Play: 9 to 5
Sky View High School Play: 9 to 5
Sky View High School presents the musical "9 to 5" based on music by Dolly Parton, running from Thursday, November 12th through Monday the 16th at 7:00PM with an additional matinée on Saturday the 14th at 1:00PM. There will not be a showing on Sunday, November 15th.
It is located at 520 S 250 E, Smithfield. Based on the seminal 1980 movie set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
Sky View High School
$12.00 - $8.00
Every week through Nov 16, 2026.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Monday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Sky View High School
520 S 250 ESmithfield, Utah 84335
(435) 563-6273