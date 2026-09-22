Sky View High School Play: 9 to 5

Sky View High School presents the musical "9 to 5" based on music by Dolly Parton, running from Thursday, November 12th through Monday the 16th at 7:00PM with an additional matinée on Saturday the 14th at 1:00PM. There will not be a showing on Sunday, November 15th.

It is located at 520 S 250 E, Smithfield. Based on the seminal 1980 movie set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.