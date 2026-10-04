S’mores, Stars & Scares is a special event Halloween Weekend in Hanksville — October 30th through 31st with Halloween and space themed activities and attractions.

Join us October 30–31 for two days of Halloween fun under Hanksville’s incredible dark skies! Enjoy vendor booths, Mars Desert Research Station tours, a space and astronomy talk, guided stargazing, an outdoor Halloween movie, a business trick-or-treat trail, Halloween carnival, S’mores & Stories Under the Stars, and more spooky fun throughout town. Bring the whole family and spend Halloween weekend exploring Hanksville!