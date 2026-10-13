Society for Classical Studies Odyssey Day Presentation

Dr. Mark Damen from the Classics Program of the Department of History, Cultures, and Ideas will present a talk titled "Ancient Epic, Homer and Vergil" at the Logan Library as part of the Society for Classical Studies "Odyssey Day." This nationwide event celebrates Homer's Odyssey and the excitement driven by Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of the work. Dr. Damen will discuss how ancient epics were created and transmitted so that we can continue to read them today. This event takes place on October 15th from 6:30PM to 7:30PM.