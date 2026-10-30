Jordan Davis of Moon Bread teaches a sourdough baguette class on Thursday December 17th at Athena VII in Sandy from 6-7:30 p.m.

Holiday parties—and all parties—deserve baguettes! Join Jordan Davis of Mooon Bread for a Sourdough Baguette Class at Athena VII in Sandy, Utah.

Thursday, December 17, 2026 · 6–7:30 PM Mountain Time

$99 per person · Athena VII in Sandy, 111 W 9000 S, Sandy, UT 84070

Jordan will walk you through the full sourdough baguette recipe. Get hands-on practice shaping baguettes and enjoy unlimited sourdough samples. Includes your own active sourdough starter (Dez) and The Mooon Bread Method video course.

Reserve your seat: https://mooonbread.com/workshops/sourdough-baguettes-sandy-2026-12-17

Live music upstairs at open mic before or after class.