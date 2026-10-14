Sourdough Class at Athena VII with Mooon Bread

Join Jordan Davis of Mooon Bread for a beginner-to-intermediate sourdough class at Athena VII (second level), Thursday, October 29, 2026, 7–8:30 PM Mountain Time. $50 per person includes your own active starter, hands-on dough practice, a starter naming contest with a prize, heaps of sourdough samples, home baking instructions, and The Mooon Bread Method take-home video course. Attendees can also join Mooon Bread Monthly. Details and registration: https://mooonbread.com/athena