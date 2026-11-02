South Jordon Turkey Run Races: 5K, 10K
South Jordon Turkey Run Races: 5K, 10K
South Jordan City is presenting SoJo Turkey Run Race 5K & 10K. This event will take place at 10991 South Riverfront Parkway, South Jordan on November 21st at 10:00AM.
There are 4 choices for the SoJo Turkey Run: 5K, 10K, Ruck, or Kids Run. This takes place on November 21, 2026 at East Riverfront Park. The earliest race, The 10K, starts at 9:55AM. The 5K & Ruck start at 10:00AM and the Kids Run starts at 10:35AM.
Runners should arrive 30 minutes earlier than the race starts!!
East Riverfront Park
$8 -$28
09:55 AM - 01:35 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Jordan city
801-446-HELP
East Riverfront Park
10991 S Riverfront ParkwaySouth Jordan, Utah 84095