South Jordon Turkey Run Races: 5K, 10K

South Jordan City is presenting SoJo Turkey Run Race 5K & 10K. This event will take place at 10991 South Riverfront Parkway, South Jordan on November 21st at 10:00AM.

There are 4 choices for the SoJo Turkey Run: 5K, 10K, Ruck, or Kids Run. This takes place on November 21, 2026 at East Riverfront Park. The earliest race, The 10K, starts at 9:55AM. The 5K & Ruck start at 10:00AM and the Kids Run starts at 10:35AM.

Runners should arrive 30 minutes earlier than the race starts!!