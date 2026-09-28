The Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City hosts Spooky Science Nights for families on Wednesdays in October starting at 5:00 p.m.

Science gets spooky this October at Spooky Science Nights, where we’ll give science a playful Halloween twist!

Kids and families will enjoy Halloween-themed STEM activities, creative crafts, and a kid-friendly dance party. Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with spooky fun and scientific surprises for all ages at these not-too-scary events!

Activities include:

Dive into hands-on Family STEAM Explorations where you can design your own spiderweb, build a zany spider bot, or create a ghost that really floats!

Explore the Museum with a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt and uncover some of its spookiest secrets.

Show off your best moves at the Ghost Moth Ball, where wild dance steps are encouraged.

Costumes are encouraged! Get ready for a night filled with laughter, creativity, and weird, wonderful, spooky science. It's all family-friendly and frightfully fun!