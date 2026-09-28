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Spooky Science Nights

Spooky Science Nights

The Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City hosts Spooky Science Nights for families on Wednesdays in October starting at 5:00 p.m.

Science gets spooky this October at Spooky Science Nights, where we’ll give science a playful Halloween twist!

Kids and families will enjoy Halloween-themed STEM activities, creative crafts, and a kid-friendly dance party. Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with spooky fun and scientific surprises for all ages at these not-too-scary events!

Activities include:

Dive into hands-on Family STEAM Explorations where you can design your own spiderweb, build a zany spider bot, or create a ghost that really floats!
Explore the Museum with a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt and uncover some of its spookiest secrets.
Show off your best moves at the Ghost Moth Ball, where wild dance steps are encouraged.

Costumes are encouraged! Get ready for a night filled with laughter, creativity, and weird, wonderful, spooky science. It's all family-friendly and frightfully fun!

Natural History Museum of Utah
Varies
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu
https://nhmu.utah.edu/