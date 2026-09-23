St. George Downtown Walking Tours October and November 2026

The Washington County Historical Society is offering five walking tours of the St. George Historic District on Saturdays during the month of October and the first week of November and one tour of the pioneer section of the St. George City Cemetery in mid November. All six tours are free and open to the public. The tourist begin at 10:00 a.m.

“Participants on each of the walking tours in the Historic District will gain insights into how these early pioneers lived and how they were able to build such fine homes and public buildings while living in a mostly barter-based economy and learn how they died. On the cemetery tour, participants will learn about the life stories of notable or everyday people buried on the grounds, and past cultural traditions, according to Loren Webb, Washington County Historical Society walking tour coordinator.

The tours are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 10, Green Gate Village Block Walking Tour, 10 a.m. led by Susan Crook. Participants will meet in the plaza area directly west of Judd's Store. Parking would be in the LDS Tabernacle parking lot. Participants will need to use the crossing walk next to Judd's Store or use the Main Street crossing walk.

Saturday, Oct. 17, Town Square Block Walking Tour, 10 a.m. led by Tom McArthur. Participants will meet on the east side of the Town Square tower just north of the Children's Museum and south of the LDS Tabernacle. Parking would be in the LDS Tabernacle parking lot.

Saturday, Oct. 24, Pioneer Courthouse Block Walking Tour, 10 a.m. led by Jim McArthur. Parking will be in the Pioneer Square parking lot (the parking lot for the Pioneer Courthouse and the DUP Museum).

Saturday, Oct. 31, Ancestor Square Block Walking Tour, 10 a.m. led by Loren Webb. Participants will meet next to the fire engine in front of Summit Sotheby’s International Real Estate, 151 North Main Street. Parking will be in the Ancestor Square parking lot, accessible off Main Street and 200 North.

Saturday, Nov. 7, Hope Hill Historic District Walking Tour. Participants will meet at Brooks Nature Park, 452 N. Main. The tour will be led by Sharla Brooks Moody.

Saturday, Nov. 14, St. George City Cemetery, Pioneer Section Walking Tour, 10 a.m., led by LaRee Jones. Meet at Sexton’s Shed, north center section of the cemetery.

For more information, contact Loren Webb, WCHS St. George Walking Tours Coordinator, lorenrwebb1980@gmail.com or go to wchsutah.org

