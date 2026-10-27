Stories from Behind the Lens: An Evening with Legendary Photographer Michael Childers
Stories from Behind the Lens: An Evening with Legendary Photographer Michael Childers
On Thursday November 12th at 5:00 p.m. the public is invited to join photographer Michael Childers at NEHMA on the USU campus in Logan.
Legendary photographer Michael Childers presents an evening of stories, insights, and behind-the-scenes experiences from a career spent documenting some of the most influential figures in music, film, and popular culture. Following the talk, continue the conversation with a reception at NEHMA, where guests can connect with the artist and explore his work on display at the museum. Free and open to all.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970165
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu