Stories from Behind the Lens: An Evening with Legendary Photographer Michael Childers

On Thursday November 12th at 5:00 p.m. the public is invited to join photographer Michael Childers at NEHMA on the USU campus in Logan.

Legendary photographer Michael Childers presents an evening of stories, insights, and behind-the-scenes experiences from a career spent documenting some of the most influential figures in music, film, and popular culture. Following the talk, continue the conversation with a reception at NEHMA, where guests can connect with the artist and explore his work on display at the museum. Free and open to all.