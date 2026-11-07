Student Choral Conducting Recital — Tanner Doyle MM Performance
Student Choral Conducting Recital — Tanner Doyle MM Performance
Tanner Doyle will conduct a program featuring the Poulenc Gloria with chorus and orchestra, and other works on Thursday November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on USU's Logan campus.
This performance is in partial fulfillment of the requirements of the Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting.
Daines Concert Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu