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Student Choral Conducting Recital — Tanner Doyle MM Performance

Student Choral Conducting Recital — Tanner Doyle MM Performance

Tanner Doyle will conduct a program featuring the Poulenc Gloria with chorus and orchestra, and other works on Thursday November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on USU's Logan campus.

This performance is in partial fulfillment of the requirements of the Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting.

Daines Concert Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/music/
Daines Concert Hall
1170 E 700 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
https://cca.usu.edu/