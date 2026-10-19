Sunshine Terrace Foundation's 78th Founders Day Celebration

The Sunshine Terrace Foundation invites the community to celebrate its 78th Founders Day on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sunshine Terrace in Logan.

Commemorating 78 years of commitment and first-class care, the celebration honors the incredible community that has been part of the Sunshine Terrace story and looks forward to many more years of health, hope, and healing together.

Guests can enjoy light refreshments and strolling magic performed by Sunshine Terrace Foundation Board Member and magician Richard Hatch.

Community members are invited to join Sunshine Terrace Foundation in celebrating this special milestone and the people who make its mission meaningful.

EVENT DETAILS

• What: Sunshine Terrace Foundation's 78th Founders Day

• When: Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Sunshine Terrace, enter at 225 North 200 West, Logan, Utah

• Highlights: Light refreshments and strolling magic by renowned magician Richard Hatch

Sunshine Terrace Foundation looks forward to celebrating 78 years of care and community with you!

