Take My Death Away - 10th Anniversary Halloween Musical

Angelus Theatre in Spanish Fork Presents the Halloween musical "Take My Death Away" running October 14-31st with showtimes at 7:30 p.m and matinees on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. There is no Saturday evening showing on Halloween.

Take My Death Away returns for its 10-year anniversary at the historic Angelus Theatre in Spanish Fork. Great Hall Theatrics' best-selling Halloween musical blends a romantic ghost story, original live folk- and bluegrass-influenced music, comedy, suspense, and spooky thrills. Performances run October 14-31, 2026, including Wednesday and Thursday weeknight specials. Rated PG-13 for spooky moments and fantasy violence; not recommended for young children.