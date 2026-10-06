Tanner Talk: Identity, Inclusion, and Memory

On Tuesday October 13th at 11:30, The Heravi Peace Institute is pleased to welcome Professor Karina Korostelina as the first Tanner Talk speaker of the year, to discuss "Identity, Inclusion, and Memory: Building Systemic Resilience in Polycrisis."

She is the director of the Sustainable Peace Lab, and of the Program on History, Memory, and Conflict at the Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University. She is also the president of the International Association for Reconciliation Studies.

Dr. Korostelina conducts research on the dynamics of identity and power in protracted conflicts. Her recent work include the study of peace processes, resilience, reconciliation, and role of memory and history in conflict and post-conflict societies. The results of her research are presented over 120 articles and chapters. She is an author or editor of 18 books including 'Memory Sites and Dynamics of Conflict: collective memory, identity, and power' (2024), 'Identity and Religion in Peace Processes' (2024), and 'Neighborhood Resilience and Urban Conflict' (2021).

This event is open to all, no registration required. Lunch will be served.

Funded by the Tanner Charitable Trust. Sponsoring USU departments include the Heravi Peace Institute, the Center for Anticipatory Intelligence, the School of Social Sciences, and the Department of History, Cultures & Ideas.