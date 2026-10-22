Tanner Talks: Computational Archival Science in the Age of Big Data

The Department of History at USU is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Marciano as the department's second Tanner Talks speaker of the year on Wednesday November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in Eccles Conference Center room 205.

This lecture explores the emerging transdisciplinary field of Computational Archival Science, key pedagogical developments being explored, and emerging advances in harnessing AI for archives. Dr. Marciano, a founder of the field, will also lead a hands-on workshop with a live demonstration of computational processing of archival records.