Tanner Talks: Computational Archival Science in the Age of Big Data
Tanner Talks: Computational Archival Science in the Age of Big Data
The Department of History at USU is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Marciano as the department's second Tanner Talks speaker of the year on Wednesday November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in Eccles Conference Center room 205.
This lecture explores the emerging transdisciplinary field of Computational Archival Science, key pedagogical developments being explored, and emerging advances in harnessing AI for archives. Dr. Marciano, a founder of the field, will also lead a hands-on workshop with a live demonstration of computational processing of archival records.
Eccles Conference Center - Utah State University
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
jajuegibson@gmail.com
Eccles Conference Center - Utah State University
550 N 900 ELogan, Utah 84322