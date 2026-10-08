Tanner Talks: Interfaces, Evidence, and Absence: Conversational AI and the Archival Record

The Department of History is pleased to welcome Dr. Souvick Ghosh as the department's first Tanner Talks speaker of the year.

As generative AI and natural language models rapidly transform how we interact with information, conversational interfaces are becoming key mediators between researchers and historical records. While these tools offer new opportunities for search and discovery, they also reshape user engagement with primary sources, often obscuring provenance, context, and structural gaps within collections. This webinar brings together archival professionals, digital humanists, and information scholars to examine the methodological, epistemological, and ethical implications of applying conversational AI to archival science.

Workshop with Souvick Ghosh will follow the lecture (12:30pm-1:30pm).

Zoom registration link: https://usu.zoom.us/meeting/register/G3u0U75YQZWKRnFy0G7ijQ