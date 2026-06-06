TED Democracy Live

Logan Library will host a free public livestream June 13 of TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures, a national symposium featuring more than 15 original TED Talks exploring the evolution and future of democracy. The library will open the Community Rooms beginning at 9 a.m. for the livestream event.

Streaming live from Philadelphia ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the symposium brings together leading thinkers, innovators, and changemakers to share ideas designed to inform, inspire, and encourage civic engagement.

Logan Library will open the Community Rooms beginning at 9 a.m. for the livestream event, although the rest of the library will open for regular services at 1 p.m., as usual.

The livestream will be presented in three sessions throughout the day:

• Session 1: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

• Session 2: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Session 3: 2 to 3:30 p.m.