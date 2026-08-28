TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026 Event

TEDx Salt Lake City hosts its annual event on Saturday September 26th at 7:00 p.m. in the Capital Theater. Theme explores the Art and science of unexpected discoveries as "serendipity, hacked".

We are excited to host our 14th annual event on September 26, 2026 exploring the art and science of unexpected discoveries along the theme Serendipity, Hacked. From breakthroughs in science and technology to creative transformations and social innovation, this event will examine how curiosity, experimentation, and openness can turn chance encounters into powerful ideas that change everything.