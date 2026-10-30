Thanksgiving Sourdough Class at Athena VII
Thanksgiving Sourdough Class at Athena VII
Jordan Davis of Mooon Bread will teacha beginner-to-intermediate Thanksgiving sourdough class at Athena VII in Sandy on
Thursday, November 12 from 6–7:30 p.m.
$50 per person · Athena VII, 111 W 9000 S, Sandy, UT 84070
Get holiday sourdough tips and a live demo, hands-on time with dough, and Thanksgiving sourdough samples for inspiration. Includes your own active sourdough starter (Dez), baking instructions, and The Mooon Bread Method video course.
Reserve your seat: https://mooonbread.com/workshops/thanksgiving-sourdough-sandy-2026-11-12
Live music upstairs at open mic before or after class.
Athena VII
$50
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mooon Bread
Athena VII
111 W 9000 SSandy, Utah 84070