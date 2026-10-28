Thanksgiving Watercolor Workshop For Adults
Thanksgiving Watercolor Workshop For Adults
Logan Downtown Alliance is presenting a workshop for adults to learn watercolor on canvas. This is on Friday Nov 6th from 1:00 to 4:00PM at The Bullen Center, 43 South Main Street in Logan.
This class will teach students how to watercolor on canvas with added line drawings. The image will have a Thanksgiving theme.
The Bullen Center
$40.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Logan Downtown Alliance
(385) 837-2727
The Bullen Center
43 South Main St.Logan, Utah 84321
435-752-0026
education@cachearts.org