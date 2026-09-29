The Creative Reset: A Weekly Art Break At NEHMA
The Creative Reset: A Weekly Art Break At NEHMA
Each week on Fridays, NEHMA artworks are available to explore in the object study room. Visitors can try new art-making processes inspired by the artists in the museum collection. On select Fridays they host wellness days! Make zines and hand-made books using collage, mixed media, printing, drawing and painting. The next Creative Reset event is on October 2nd from 11:00AM-2:00PM.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
Every week through Dec 18, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu