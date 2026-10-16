The daily runway fashion Show
The daily runway fashion Show
BTech fashion Department presents The season's latest looks and two custom student designs collections at exclusive fashion Show produced by students on October 21st and 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the business and Innovation Hub 940 West 1400 North in Logan. Bring ear plugs.
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
$8 at the door
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bridgerland Technical College
435-753-6780
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
1410 North 1000 WestLogan, Utah 84321
Telephone: 435-753-6780