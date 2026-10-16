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The daily runway fashion Show

The daily runway fashion Show

BTech fashion Department presents The season's latest looks and two custom student designs collections at exclusive fashion Show produced by students on October 21st and 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the business and Innovation Hub 940 West 1400 North in Logan. Bring ear plugs.

Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
$8 at the door
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bridgerland Technical College
435-753-6780
https://btech.edu/
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
1410 North 1000 West
Logan, Utah 84321
Telephone: 435-753-6780