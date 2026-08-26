"The Ferguson Playbook: The Dean of Utah Coaches" Exhibition at Brigham City Museum of Art and History

The Brigham City Museum of Art and history will hold an exhibition during the month of September honoring coach Earl Ferguson.

For 39 years, over a thousand students thrived to become better athletes under the guidance of Coach Earl Ferguson.

But how did Earl Ferguson become the Dean of Utah Coaches? What life lessons did he impart to his players? And how does this legacy continue to impact Box Elder High School?

Visit the museum during the month of September to see the exhibit, “The Ferguson Playbook: The Dean of Utah Coaches.” It will only be on display until Sepember 30th. Make sure to stop by and see it before it is gone!