The Leila
The Leila
The Leila is a singer and songwriter based in Casablanca Morocco. The concert takes place Saturday June 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Walton Commons courtyard in the Center for the Arts in Kayenta.
This is my business general outdoor seating.
The Center for the Arts at Kayenta
$35 for adults $25 for local artist $12 for students
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kayeta Center for the Arts
(435) 674-2787
The Center for the Arts at Kayenta
875 Coyote Gulch CtIvins, Utah 84738
435-674-2787