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The Leila

The Leila

The Leila is a singer and songwriter based in Casablanca Morocco. The concert takes place Saturday June 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Walton Commons courtyard in the Center for the Arts in Kayenta.

This is my business general outdoor seating.

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta
$35 for adults $25 for local artist $12 for students
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kayeta Center for the Arts
(435) 674-2787
https://www.kayentaarts.com/events/list/
The Center for the Arts at Kayenta
875 Coyote Gulch Ct
Ivins, Utah 84738
435-674-2787
https://kayentaarts.org/event/heritage-writers-guild-winter-writers-conference/