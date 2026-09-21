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The Phil Collins Story

The Phil Collins Story

The Phil Collins Story, an all-new docu-concert, is on Tuesday September 22nd from 7:30PM -11:59PM at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan.

The film chronicles his time with Genesis to his solo career to his work for Disney. It is on Tuesday September 22nd from 7:30PM -11:59PM at the Ellen Eccles Theatre at 43 South Main Street in Logan. The Phil Collins Story brings the artist’s distinctive music to life in a way that resonates with audiences both visually and emotionally—up close and personal. This fully produced immersive musical journey stars actors from around the world and features intricate lighting design, state-of-the-art audio and dynamic projections.

Ellen Eccles Theatre
$25.00 - $78.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Maple Tree Entertainment
https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com/
Ellen Eccles Theatre
43 S. Main St.
Logan, Utah 84341
435-752-0026
Info@CacheArts.org
cachearts.org