theCAROLINE Grand Opening

theCAROLINE in Roy hosts a holiday themed open house on Saturday, October 24, from 12–2 p.m. for an opportunity to explore a new home, decorated for Halloween, with candy stations throughout. Guests will enjoy gourmet hot chocolate from “Not That Sweet”, apple cider donuts and face painting. Come in costume and enter the costume contest for a chance to win a prize.

theCAROLINE offers 62 townhomes with two floor plan options ranging from 1,526 to 1,560 square feet. Each home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage, along with open layouts and contemporary finishes. Home prices begin in the mid-$300,000s.

Interested buyers at the event can also take advantage of a special incentive: no closing costs if you close by December 31, 2026! For more information about theCAROLINE, visit https://colewest.com/northern-utah/weber-county/roy/the-caroline

RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/VJNWDWywRBqm0NODq46A