"Thesmophoriazusae; or, What Women Want"

Usu Department of theater arts presents ancient Greek comedy in which euripides is on trial for his crimes against women in the plays he has written. Showtimes are October 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th 7:30 p.m. With a 1:00 p.m. Matinee on October 3rd in the Morgan Theater in the Chase Fine Arts Center on the USU Logan campus.

"Thesmophoriazusae" by Aristophanes

In this ancient Greek comedy, Euripides is on trial for his crimes against women in the plays he has written. When Euripides enlists his cousin to disguise himself as a woman to plead his case before the women, it doesn’t take long for the women to outsmart them and for hilarity to ensue.

Ages 6 and up are welcome

