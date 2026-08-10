Odyssey Dance Theatre presents Thriller at the Ellen Eccles Theater on Friday and Saturday September 18th & 19th at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:00 matinee on Saturday.

If Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller isn't part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be. The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve. Throughout the two hour program, Thriller highlights all the heroes of the season, including Frankenstein's monster and his bride, skeletons and mummies.

Not recommended for children under 8 or the faint of heart.

No babes in arms.