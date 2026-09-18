Thrive in Daunting Times Through Hopepunk Futures with Becky Chambers

Becky Chambers Presents "Thrive in Daunting Times Through Hopepunk Futures" on Thursday October 15th at 7:00 p.m. in Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.

Join two-time Hugo Award-winning Becky Chambers for a powerful discussion on thriving in scary times through radical hope, community, and imagined futures. Legendarium and Under the Umbrella celebrate the release of her new book, As You Wake, Break the Shell - a queer, hopepunk novel about surviving through found family and tenacious hope amidst environmental collapse. Becky Chambers is one of the most prominent and impactful science fiction authors of our time. This is her first visit to Salt Lake and first novel in four years, so don't miss this rare opportunity to hear her on tour!

The event is hosted in collaboration with the Queer Student Union of Utah and the University of Utah Gender Studies Program. Legendarium and Under the Umbrella are sponsoring heavily discounted admission for as many students, at the University of Utah and elsewhere, as possible.

ASL Interpreters will be available at the event.

All guests are asked to wear a mask during the event (masks will be provided). Reach out to the Kingsbury Hall Box Office at utahpresents@utah.edu questions or accommodations.

E-tickets will be sent 48 hours before show.

All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.

ADA and ASL seating arrangements are available for purchase by contacting our box office.

By purchasing a ticket, you agree to adhere to all policies and procedures of Kingsbury Hall and UtahPresents. Please review our venue policies here.

