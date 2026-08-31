To kill a mockingbird is playing in the Parker theater in South Salt Lake on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 3:30 p.m.

Harper Lee’s masterwork comes to life in this powerful adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. Set in the racially charged Deep South of the 1930s, this gripping drama follows young Scout Finch as she witnesses her father, Atticus Finch, take a stand for justice in a world steeped in prejudice. Through Scout’s eyes, we explore themes of morality, empathy, and the loss of innocence as Atticus defends a Black man falsely accused of a terrible crime. A stirring reminder of the courage it takes to do what’s right, even when the world tells you not to.