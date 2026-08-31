To Kill a Mockingbird
To Kill a Mockingbird
To kill a mockingbird is playing in the Parker theater in South Salt Lake on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 3:30 p.m.
Harper Lee’s masterwork comes to life in this powerful adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. Set in the racially charged Deep South of the 1930s, this gripping drama follows young Scout Finch as she witnesses her father, Atticus Finch, take a stand for justice in a world steeped in prejudice. Through Scout’s eyes, we explore themes of morality, empathy, and the loss of innocence as Atticus defends a Black man falsely accused of a terrible crime. A stirring reminder of the courage it takes to do what’s right, even when the world tells you not to.
Parker Theatre
$25-$35
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 03:30 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 03:30 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Parker Theatre
(801) 532-6000
boxoffice@parkertheatre.org
Artist Group Info
sarah@parkertheatre.org
Parker Theatre
3605 S State StreetSouth Salt Lake, Utah 841115
(801) 532-6000
boxoffice@parkertheatre.org