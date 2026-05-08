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Tortured Bliss: Colin Kevin Mills And Drew Peterson

Tortured Bliss: Colin Kevin Mills And Drew Peterson

Accomplished and virtuosic duo cellist Kevin Mills and pianist Drew Peterson present Tortured Bliss, and evening of classical music that highlights corner store repertoire for cello and piano Beethoven's sonata number two in g minor and Brahms' cello sonata number one in e minor. Performance to be followed by a reception with the artists.

Lorraine Boccardo Theater
$35, $25 for local artists, $12 for students
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Kayenta Arts Village
(435) 673-6628
https://www.facebook.com/KayentaArtVillageIvinsUtah/
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
881 Coyote Gulch Court
Ivins, Utah 74638