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Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table

Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table

Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table presents guests with five farm-focused courses specializing in fresh, local ingredients, and the devoted farmers and artisans behind them on Wednesday August 9th at 5:00 p.m.

The first course opens with gifts from the garden from Tagge’s Farm, featuring tomatoes and fresh basil paired perfectly with Caputo’s burrata. The second course highlights the richness of the forest floor with an earthy dish of mushroom duxelles, Romanesco, garlic puree, and micro greens provided by Wasatch Front Fungi. The third course offers trout belly tartare, cornichon, shallots, lemon aioli, chives, puffed trout skin, and trout pearls from Brigham City-based Whistling Springs Trout Farm. The fourth course is robust in flavor with a dry-aged tomahawk from Heritage Craft Butchers out of Orem. Seared with a Cognac flambe demi cream sauce, this medium-rare creation includes broccolini, potato pave, and spring onion. The meal concludes with a peach verrine dessert that echoes the abundance of the orchard and honey meringue. Cocktail and wine or mocktail pairings are available as an optional dining enhancement.

La Caille
$125
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Caille Restaurant
(801) 942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com
www.lacaille.com
La Caille
9565 S Wasatch Blvd
Sandy, Utah 84092
801-942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com
www.lacaille.com