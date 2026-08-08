True Blue Reuse & Repair 2026 Move-Out Donation Pickup

True Blue Reuse & Repair can help rehome those items students and summer citizens you don't want to take as they move out — but could still benefit someone else. Donation locations are at Blue Square (between buildings B&C) and Show Hall (east parking lot) on Tuesday August 11th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. All donations support USU Students & Campus Sustainability.

Donate Clean & Reusable Items: Clothing & footwear (in good condition), small appliances, home goods, office supplies, camping gear. Please DO NOT Donate: Unwashed items, socks, undergarments, mattress toppers, comforters, blankets, bedding, pillows. towels, bath mats, shower curtains, opened food, cleaning supplies.