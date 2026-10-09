Upatti -- Coming to be ( Bharthanatyam )

Nitya Naritya Dance Ensemble presents "Upatti - Coming to be" a performance dance based on the divine feminine, at theRegent Street Black Box in the Eccles theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday November 7th at 7:00 p.m.

https://nityanritya.com/2026/10/09/upatti-coming-to-be/

I have attached the poster

write up:

Upatti – Coming to Be

Across the ancient world, civilizations worshipped female deities, often independently of one another. These Goddesses represented fertility, nourishment, creation, and protection—forces essential to human survival. They were seen as both loving mothers and fierce protectors.

Over time, as societies changed and became increasingly patriarchal, male Gods gained greater importance. Yet Goddess worship continued, especially in South Asia, where it

deeply connected to agricultural communities and everyday life.

As society evolved, so did the roles and meanings of Goddesses. They were continually reimagined to reflect changing social values, beliefs, and human needs.

Why has Goddess worship survived for thousands of years? What has it offered humanity?

The ancient Shakta tradition, which worships the divine feminine, offers more than religious beliefs. Through stories, symbols, and powerful images drawn from nature, it explores the human mind, its emotions, strengths, fears, and weaknesses.

Today, Goddess worship continues to exist within a society that remains largely patriarchal. This raises important questions:

What does the divine feminine represent today? How does Goddess worship find its place within religious traditions largely shaped by masculine ideas of divinity?

For the past several years, the Nitya Nritya Dance Ensemble has explored these questions through dance, storytelling, and reflection.

Our latest production, Upatti – Coming to Be, brings together the insights from this journey, exploring the changing meaning of the Goddess and her enduring place in human life.