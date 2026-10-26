UPR Halloween Trivia Night (21+)
UPR Halloween Trivia Night (21+)
Utah Public Radio is having a Halloween Trivia Night in Logan at Barrel and Stave! Trivia will be curated by Questionable Productions, and questions will draw on Halloween topics and local ghost stories, legends, and lore. The event is on Oct 27th at 33 Federal Ave in Logan. Doors open at 6:00PM and Trivia starts at 7:00PM. It goes till 9:00PM.
Barrel and Stave
$30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Utah Public Radio
435-797-3138
Emma.Karren@usu.edu
Barrel and Stave
33 Federal AveLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 932-2029