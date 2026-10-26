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UPR Halloween Trivia Night (21+)

Utah Public Radio presents Halloween Trivia Night. Tuesday, Oct. 27 6-9 p.m. at Barrel & Stave, 33 Federal Ave, Logan. $30 tickets available now. Must be 21+ to attend. Gather your coven. Prepare your mind. Legends. Lore. Local Frights.

UPR Halloween Trivia Night (21+)

Utah Public Radio is having a Halloween Trivia Night in Logan at Barrel and Stave! Trivia will be curated by Questionable Productions, and questions will draw on Halloween topics and local ghost stories, legends, and lore. The event is on Oct 27th at 33 Federal Ave in Logan. Doors open at 6:00PM and Trivia starts at 7:00PM. It goes till 9:00PM.

Barrel and Stave
$30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utah Public Radio
435-797-3138
Emma.Karren@usu.edu
upr.org
Barrel and Stave
33 Federal Ave
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 932-2029
https://www.barrelandstavelogan.com/